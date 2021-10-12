CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

Extension for alcoholic beverages to-go helps local restaurants across the Central Coast

By Gina Avalos
KSBY News
KSBY News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mCgU_0cOKf13q00

California is now allowing restaurants to continue to sell takeout alcohol for the next several years.

According to the state, the extension is to help those businesses recover from the economic impacts restaurants went through during the multiple shutdowns.

At Eureka in downtown San Luis Obispo, bar manager Hunter Moyer says since the beginning of the pandemic when California gave restaurants the green light to allow alcohol to go, their drinks have been huge sellers.

"Guests have been able to enjoy our actual craft cocktails to take home with them so it’s been very beneficiary to our guests and to our business as well,” said Moyer.

Things like 32 oz IPA beer bags that are freshly poured as well as batched cocktails both non-alcoholic and alcoholic.

"Anything we can do to help the businesses through this transition and whatever works to make it thrive and keep going,” said Morro Bay resident Indie Feeuniw.

The bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom extends the to-go cocktails for the next 5 years.

"It's great, we are a small business owner, and that’s why we come to these small establishments. We definitely want to keep it going as long as possible,” said Lynn Richardson.

It's an idea that has helped many local businesses across the Central Coast during the pandemic.

"Our beverage director Trevor Tyler has done an amazing job keeping our quality for our batch cocktails and it's just been super positive during a tough situation for sure,” Moyer said.

The governor also signed bills Friday that extend outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales for a year after the state of emergency ends.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Luis Obispo, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Luis Obispo, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
City
Eureka, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSBY News

KSBY News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy