Review: ‘Needle In A Timestack’

"The past doesn't just belong to history books anymore, now we can live it, touch it, change it." Lionsgate has debuted the full-length official trailer for sci-fi romantic thriller Needle in a Timestack, from director / producer John Ridley (of Jimi: All Is by My Side). Glad to finally get some more footage from this. Set in the near future, the film involves some kind of tech that lets people revisit the past somehow. Nick and Janine live in marital bliss until Janine's ex-husband warps time to tear them apart. As his memories begin to disappear, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto - or let go of - everything he loves. "Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?" Needle in a Timestack stars Leslie Odom, Jr. & Cynthia Erivo, along with Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto, Jadyn Wong, Laysla De Oliveira, Hiro Kanagawa, and James Kirk. This new trailer seems to hide the time travel room, and focus on the romance above all. Let's just hope this is as good as it has the potential to be.

