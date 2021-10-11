CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Needle In A Timestack’

Cover picture for the articleJohn Ridley's Sci-Fi Romance Mires Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, And Orlando Bloom In A Sluggish Love Triangle. Who doesn’t wish they could go back in time and fix a relationship that ended badly? In Oscar-winning writer John Ridley’s Needle in a Timestack, it’s not just wishful thinking but something people can actually do. The world he sets up is one where time travel exists and is a purchasable commodity for a select few, not unlike those who buy a seat on a space shuttle. This sounds like absolute chaos on a global scale, but this film isn’t concerned with that. Instead, its impact on a couple, soulmates really, whose relationship is tested by a time-traveling ex-boyfriend hell-bent on breaking them up.

punchdrunkcritics.com

MOVIES
