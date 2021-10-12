CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonton Oilers player review and 2021-22 preview: Kris Russell

By Zach Laing
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the 2020-21 season review and 2021-22 season preview player-by-player! In this, and other articles, I’ll be, well, reviewing the Edmonton Oilers 2020-21 season and previewing the 2021-22 season. You can read about the analytics behind my analysis here. Finally, Kris Russell is about to be appropriately paid....

Player grades: Even without their big guns, Edmonton Oilers find a way to edge Canucks

With a game plan directed more toward process than results, Edmonton Oilers managed to achieve both in Vancouver on Saturday night. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The visitors left most of their top players — including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisait, Darnell Nurse,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers 3 Burning Questions in 2021-22

The Edmonton Oilers open the 2021-22 season on Wednesday (Oct. 13) when they host their Pacific Division rivals, the Vancouver Canucks, at Rogers Place. Hopes are high in Oil Country this season, and rightly so. The Oilers have a duo for the ages in forwards Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who are just entering their prime and have been bolstered by several offseason additions from veteran blueliner Duncan Keith to multi-faceted winger Zach Hyman.
NHL
The Way I See It: Oilers in 2021-22

I’m not sure if it’s a case of “great minds think alike” or “fools seldom differ,” but I’ve got to admit I was surprised to see Jason Gregor pick the Edmonton Oilers to win the Pacific Division today, making him part of a distinct minority among media folks going into the 2021-22 NHL season.
NHL
WWYDW(FE): Keep McDrai Together, Or Keep Them Apart

Over the offseason, a big point of conversation was how much the newly-signed Zach Hyman could produce playing alongside Connor McDavid. Hyman was a fan favourite in Toronto. He went from being a middling prospect to earning a depth role on the Maple Leafs to becoming a major contributor in the team’s top-six. Hyman’s role was being the straw that stirred the drink alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, serving as the player who went to the dirty areas of the ice, won puck battles, and crashed the net.
NHL
The Advantages and Disadvantages of pairing McDavid and Draisaitl together

There have always been debates over line combinations for the Edmonton Oilers over the years across social media. These discussions ranged from various topics such as if Milan Lucic should occupy a spot in the top six, if Puljujarvi or Kassian should be Edmonton’s top right-wing, if Barrie or Bear should play with Nurse, and so on.
NHL
Game Notes: Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers — Game 2

Buckle up, friends. It’s the first Battle of Alberta of 2021-22. We’ve seen a lot of different versions of the Calgary Flames over the past few seasons. What can we expect this year?. 1. The 2014-15 season was the first of Johnny Gaudreau’s NHL career. He broke into the league...
NHL
GDB 2.0 Wrap Up: McDavid hat trick leads Oilers to 5-2 victory over the Flames

Maybe the Flames can win their season opener next year. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Before last season started, I thought that having 10 games against the Flames would be an extremely fun series to watch between two teams that haven’t gotten along well over the past few years. I thought there would be fights and shenanigans and mischief and maybe even tomfoolery, but even though we got some of the rough stuff that you’d expect from a Battle of Alberta, it wasn’t the same without fans in the building to add to the intensity. Having Calgary in town for a Saturday night game is the kind of night you circle on your calendar, but without the back-and-forth from the crowd to create an atmosphere of animosity, the vibe just wasn’t nearly the same. Obviously, you can still play the games without fans in the stands but as we saw last season, they’re not nearly as fun. Needless to say, I was really looking forward to seeing what kind of atmosphere the Rogers Place faithful would provide. This was Hockey Night in Canada after all.
NHL
Game Notes: Ducks @ Oilers G3

This is the Edmonton Oilers 42nd NHL season. They have only started a season 3-0 six times and tonight they will try to make it seven. — The Oilers best start was 7-0 in 1983/1984. They went 5-0 in 1985/1986 and in 2019/2020. They were 4-0 in 2008/2009, but missed...
NHL
Edmonton Oilers send Ryan McLeod to AHL; activate Devin Shore

The Edmonton Oilers have made a few roster moves ahead of a Tuesday game against the Anaheim Ducks. The club has assigned forward Ryan McLeod to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors while activating Devin Shore from the injured reserve. McLeod won a job with the big club this season, but the...
NHL
That Blue Paint

Given Mike Smith is 39 and Mikko Koskinen has been known to struggle at times when overworked, the Edmonton Oilers couldn’t ask for a more accommodating schedule to start this season. It’s no small consideration given some of the consternation over the Oilers’ crease tandem this off-season. Dave Tippett said...
NHL
GDB 3.0 Wrap Up: Love goals? This game was for you. Oilers close out a wild 6-5 win over the Ducks.

I didn’t really realize how much I’d enjoy watching the Oilers play any team outside of the six other Canadian franchises as much as I would until the puck dropped against the Ducks. As much as I was grateful to have hockey in 2021, seeing the Oilers play the same few teams over and over and over again got boring a lot faster than I expected, making the variety that comes with a normal NHL schedule is greatly appreciated. And even though it was the hated Anaheim Ducks that were the first team to visit Rogers Place from south of the border, I have to admit that I was almost happy to see them. Almost. Admitting that I miss the Ducks in any way, shape, or form would be an unforgivable act around these parts and I know that as well as anyone. Deep seeded hatred aside, this young Ducks team may not look much like the one that the Oilers played in the second round of the 2017 playoffs or any variation that annoyed us for many years beyond that, but that doesn’t mean I was ready to give up the grudge I’ve been crock potting for the last decade or so.
NHL
Highlights and Numbers: Evan Bouchard gets a promotion during a wild Oilers victory

For the seventh time in franchise history, the Oilers are 3-0 to start a season. This was the first time since August of 2020 in the playoff bubble that we saw Edmonton square off against an American opponent. It was a strange, sloppy game, but it was certainly exciting and a win is a win no matter how it goes down.
NHL
WWYDW: Evan Bouchard On The Top Pairing

I wrote this morning in my Highlights and Numbers post that Evan Bouchard was one of the biggest positives from Edmonton’s 6-5 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Tyson Barrie had a rough game, highlighted by him getting walked by Sam Steel on what was, at the time, the go-ahead goal for the Ducks in the second period. After that, Dave Tippett shortened the leash on Barrie and started giving Bouchard more prime minutes on the top pair with Darnell Nurse.
NHL
Report: Edmonton Oilers to place Mike Smith on injured reserve

Tough news for the Edmonton Oilers as goaltender Mike Smith will reportedly be placed on the injured reserve. As first reported by TSN 1260’s Tom Gazzola, Smith is also to miss “at least a week.”. Smith, 39, left the game Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks after teammate Devin Shore...
NHL
The Day After: The best defence is a good… offence?

Whether they intended to or not, the Edmonton Oilers came into the season with a game plan that alluded to them outscoring their opponents 6-5 — much like last night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. Of course, this isn’t a stable game plan and undoubtedly one the Oilers didn’t intentionally...
NHL
Winning Ugly Better than Losing

One of the most annoying phrases in hockey is “You can’t win in the playoffs playing that way,” when it is uttered in the first week of the regular season. It is such a ridiculous statement. How a team plays in October has zero impact on how they play in May. Teams can play well early in a year and still lose in the playoffs, while others can be leaky early yet they tighten up later in the season.
NHL
Are the Edmonton Oilers about to play Mikko Koskinen back-to-back?

The Edmonton Oilers are in a precarious position. Yesterday, the club placed goaltender Mike Smith on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and recalled Stuart Skinner from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors. Edmonton hits the road for a trip south of the 49th parallel for the first time in...
NHL
GDB 4.0: Koski-Win? (8pm MT, SNW)

Mikko Koskinen is 1-0 this season, but tonight is his first start of the season. He replaced the injured Mike Smith with 27 minutes remaining with the Oilers trailing 4-3. Edmonton scored three times to win 6-5 and Koskinen got the win. This is an important year for the big Finn. He wants to play well and help the team win, but he is also an unrestricted free agent and he wants another multi-year contract.
NHL

