Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses the changes in USPS structure
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talks about a multi-state formal complaint regarding the USPS’ new ten-year plan enacted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Additionally, Attorney General Nessel discusses an upcoming rally in favor of further 2020 election audits that is falsely claiming extreme voter fraud in Michigan, as well as her office’s efforts to curb the adverse effects of social media on the development of Michigan’s children and teens.civiccentertv.com
