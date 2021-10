SPENCER, N.C. — The magic of the North Pole is coming back to the NC Transportation Museum in Spencer, North Carolina with the return of The Polar Express Train Ride. Two different trains promise to bring the magic of the classic book by Chris Van Allsburg to life. Music from the movie adaptation is featured, and hot chocolate and cookies are served on board. The end of the train ride features Santa Claus himself at the North Pole, presenting the first gift of Christmas. And in true Polar Express fashion, passengers will get their own sleigh bell before leaving the train at Candy Cane Lane.

SPENCER, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO