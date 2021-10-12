Person taken to hospital after crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer Monday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard.

The injuries reported were not life-threatening, according to a police department spokesperson.

One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the Hampton Fire Department.

Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Alex Santiful, Sr.)

