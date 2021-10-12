Person taken to hospital after crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Hampton

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed and two others were transported to the hospital after a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon in Onslow County. WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan was at a press conference where the details were released by Holly Ridge Fire Chief Brandon Longo on the people in the plane, which crashed […]
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are asking for the public’s help as part of their ongoing investigation into the recent grand larceny of a catalytic converter in the city. According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the TowneBank location in the 6000 block of Harbour View Boulevard. No […]
As the United States approaches one year from the time the first shots were administered, 10 On Your Side found the rate of vaccination varies drastically among Hampton Roads’ public safety and fire departments in cities and counties that collected the information.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WFXR) — A Danville, Virginia man was taken into custody Wednesday night after he reportedly stole a car that he tried to buy with fake money in North Carolina and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, at […]
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police is hosting a blood drive Friday afternoon. The blood drive is set for Friday, Oct. 22., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Community Room at NNPD headquarters located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue. Residents seeking to donate are asked to enter NNPD headquarters to schedule an […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that Lieutenant Nicole Bendily unexpectedly passes away earlier this week at her house. “We are heartbroken at the sudden loss of Lt. Bendily, who was an incredible deputy sheriff who made many lasting contributions to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office and the city of […]
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for whoever reported a bomb threat in Norfolk Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the Norfolk Courthouse located at 150 Saint Paul’s Blvd. for the report of a bomb threat. The call came in just after 10:30 a.m. About an hour later, police cleared the […]
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Elizabeth City was arrested Tuesday accused of driving while intoxicated among other charges after nearly hitting a police vehicle. According to Elizabeth City Police, the incident began when officers responded to a disturbance call just before 5 p.m. on West Ehringhaus Street. Police say the caller, identified […]
Comments / 0