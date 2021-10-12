CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Person taken to hospital after crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Hampton

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 10 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer Monday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard.

The injuries reported were not life-threatening, according to a police department spokesperson.

One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the Hampton Fire Department.

  • Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Alex Santiful, Sr.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nx5XB_0cOKckK700
    Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Alex Santiful, Sr.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5ulc_0cOKckK700
    Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Alex Santiful, Sr.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRSB0_0cOKckK700
    Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlRJr_0cOKckK700
    Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adSdx_0cOKckK700
    Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fOjO_0cOKckK700
    Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfSZK_0cOKckK700
    Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WD8F5_0cOKckK700
    Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCe95_0cOKckK700
    Crash on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department/Lynn Cherry)

