The Baltimore Colts are beating up on the Ravens

Most of the prognosticators predict the Ravens will beat the Colts on Monday night. Analysis: "The Ravens got through the hardest portion of their schedule with three wins in four games, including three on the road. M&T Bank Stadium will be packed and loud for a Monday night game in October. The Ravens are also trying to break the record for most consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. They are currently tied with the Steelers (1974 to 1977) at 43. The Colts are struggling and won't be able to keep pace with surging Baltimore, which could also be healthier this week."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO