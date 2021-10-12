How to achieve CISSP cybersecurity certification

More than a quarter of executives surveyed by PwC expect double-digit growth in security budgets in 2022. The trick is to spend that money wisely and effectively. With a rise in ransomware and other types of cybercrime, organizations realize they must be better prepared to combat the always growing threat of cyberattack. As a result, many companies expect their security budgets to increase in 2022. But rather than simply pour money into a budget, IT and business executives need to analyze their security and determine where those dollars should go. A new report from professional services network PwC offers tips on how to allocate your security spending.

