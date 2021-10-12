CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement from Jon Gruden

 10 days ago

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone." – Jon Gruden. All-TigerNet [10873]....

wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
numberfire.com

Raiders' Jon Gruden intending to step down from head coach position

Las Vegas Raiders head coach has reportedly informed his staff that he intends to step down from his position with the team, per the NFL's Tom Pelissero. Gruden reportedly plans to step down after the New York Times' bombshell report on his racist, homophobic, transphobic, and sexist emails. Per the Times, Gruden repeatedly used slurs to disparage league figures and others he disagreed with, while perpetuating the "old boys club" tropes that the NFL has attempted to move away from in recent years. Gruden offered a half-hearted apology when the first racist email leaked on Friday afternoon, but was obviously not expecting his numerous other emails to see the light of day.
NFL
WGAU

Reported racist comment from Jon Gruden draws NFL rebuke

A report that Jon Gruden used a racist comment about NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago drew a strong and quick rebuke Friday from the NFL. A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las...
NFL
Fox News

Buccaneers will remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor, team announces

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they will remove former Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden from their Ring of Honor after The New York Times reported that he made racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, among others.
NFL
Yardbarker

Emails of Jon Gruden were leaked from investigation into Dan Snyder and WFT

Gruden’s resignation comes three days after a Wall Street Journal report revealed emails from Gruden making racially-insensitive comments towards NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. On Monday, The New York Times published an article revealing more troubling emails from Gruden. The emails were sent to then-Washington Football Team president...
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders after email controversy

Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before joining the franchise contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. In a statement released Monday night, Gruden said, “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
NFL
NFL

Move The Sticks: Reaction to Jon Gruden resigning & takeaways from Colts-Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the news of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigning. After that, the duo give their takeaways from the Ravens' win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. To wrap up the show, the pair discuss Texas A&M upsetting Alabama this past weekend.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: Jon Gruden ‘learned a lot’ from email scandal

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — at Denver Broncos, Empower Field, 1:25 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been the top story on every NFL program since...
NFL
Fox News

Jon Gruden to be removed from 'Madden NFL 22' amid email fallout

Jon Gruden’s email controversy had consequences in the digital world, too. EA Sports announced Wednesday it was removing the former Las Vegas Raiders coach from the game Madden NFL 22 after The New York Times published emails from Gruden showing that he used homophobic and misogynistic remarks in conversations with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen and other high-profile men.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jon Gruden Scandal - Reaction from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

The Monday night story that has Jon Gruden resigning in disgrace from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is one that resonates around the NFL and will earn reaction around the NFL. Which means Jerry Jones is going to react. “I know everybody you’ve been...
NFL
