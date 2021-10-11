CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waseca, MN

Custom Police Squad Golf Cart Given To Waseca Officer Arik Matson

cbslocal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota officer has a new ride, thanks to a few generous community members....

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
southernminn.com

Waseca Officer Arik Matson retires at community commendation ceremony

It has been 21 months since Waseca Officer Arik Matson was shot in the head and critically wounded while responding to a report of a suspicious person, and last week he officially retired. The ceremony for his retirement took place at a community commendation ceremony Thursday night in which Waseca...
WASECA, MN
Turnto10.com

Four suspected in golf cart, course damage at Hillside Country Club

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Several golf carts along with the golf course itself at Hillside Country Club have been damaged, police announced on Wednesday. The Rehoboth Police Department received a vandalism and theft report on Saturday morning from the Club at 82 Hillside Avenue, where video surveillance shows four people drove up the night before.
REHOBOTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Waseca, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Waseca, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral cost for the man fatally shot Sunday night in Hopkins. Angela Peterson created the GoFundMe page on Tuesday. In the post, she said that her son, Sean, was the victim. “Him and I lived in the same apartment building,” Peterson wrote. “I was on my patio and I heard the gunshots, I ran downstairs to him and was able to hold my baby boy in my arms while he took his last breath.” She is asking for $5,000 to hold a celebration of Sean’s life. As...
HOPKINS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Golf Cart#Wcco
Shine My Crown

Texas Woman Suffering From Depression Posts Suicide Note to Facebook Before Committing Suicide in Head-on Car Crash

A woman from Bay City, Texas, has died in a two-vehicle wreck allegedly after posting a suicide note to Facebook. Olivia Popham, 21, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra and collided with Travis Pittman, 33, of Winona, who was driving a 2012 Ford pickup. Popham's Nissanreportedly crossed the center line and struck the pickup head-on, according to a press release.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

State auctions off murdered woman’s wedding ring

Shemethia Coteat Stanton, 41, was killed in an ambush on 14 February 2020, after which the state of Alabama auctioned off her wedding ring to a man from Missouri who now won’t sell the ring back to the grieving family. No arrests have been made in the murder, which took place outside Ms Coteat Stanton’s apartment in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama. Police say they have a suspect but not strong enough evidence to prove they were behind the crime. Ex-husband Phillip Stanton told AL.com that the family is now fighting to get his late ex-wife’s wedding ring back from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Family Friend: Mother Of Missing NH Boy Elijah Lewis Said He Was Going To Live With Family In California

MERRIMACK, N.H (CBS) — Investigators have been desperately searching for five-year-old Elijah Lewis in the lake and woods around his home on Sunset Drive in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Social workers reported him missing last week and initially believed he had not been seen for six months. On Tuesday afternoon, investigators said they now believe Elijah has been seen at his home within the last 30 days. Elijah’s mother Danielle Dauphinais and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf are being brought back to New Hampshire Tuesday to face felony charges. They were arrested in New York City Sunday on charges related to the search. “I never...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Suspect who shot Chicago cop in face said ‘you will die’ after opening fire, prosecutors say

A man on probation who shot a Chicago police officer in the face Monday told him "you will die" after opening fire at a strip mall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jovan McPherson, 23, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and several other felonies in connection to the incident. At the time of the shooting, he was on probation in neighboring Kane County for drug possession and fleeing and eluding arrest, Fox affiliate, WFLD-TV reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

7 Hurt In 3 Separate Minneapolis Shootings, All Within 45 Minutes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within 45 minutes Thursday night in Minneapolis, seven were shot in three separate incidents, according to police. The first shooting happened at about 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man on the ground, who was taken to an area hospital. He was listed in critical condition. (credit: CBS) The second shooting was reported at about 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood. One person was hurt, and police described their injuries as non-life-threatening. And the third shooting occurred at about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police seek suspect who broke into Matson container to steal items

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for three suspects tied to the break-in of a Matson container. A woman was caught on surveillance camera allegedly using bolt cutters to break open the lock to the container. It happened around 5 a.m. on Sept. 3, HPD said. The container belonged...
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Denver

Suspect Dies After Shooting Involving Colorado Corrections Officers

(CBS4) – Police in Denver are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 1000 block of South Parker Road. That’s near the border between Denver and Arapahoe County, and close to Aurora. (credit: CBS) The officers involved do not appear to be part of the Denver Police Department, according to a DPD tweet. The officers involved are corrections officers, part of the fugitive apprehension task force who were trying to take a parole violator, a man in his 30s, into custody. That person had a weapon. (credit: CBS) Department of Corrections officials say the suspect appeared to have aimed a weapon at officers who fired their weapons, hitting the man. The suspect was injured and rushed to the hospital. Denver police say that suspect later died at the hospital. No officers were injured. DPD described it as an active investigation. (credit: CBS) UPDATE: The adult male transported from the scene has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation and update will be posted to this thread as they are made available. You can find the briefing here: https://t.co/WcPprc592F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 20, 2021
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Joseph Marion Charged After Punching Man During April Fight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is now facing simple assault charges after the department says he punched a man during a fight. Officer Joseph Marion was arrested Wednesday and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct. According to the department, the arrest came from an internal investigation stemming from an April 18 altercation. During the fight, Officer Marion allegedly punched a man in the mouth with a closed fist. The two continued to struggle, and Officer Marion’s gun fell to the ground. A child picked up the weapon as the two fought. Marion never pointed the gun or threatened the other man. Officer Marion was recently assigned to the 22nd District. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw suspended him for 30 days with intent to dismiss him at the end of that period.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
madison

2 arrested after driver of stolen vehicle rams squad car, flees officers, Madison police say

Two 17-year-olds were arrested after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed a squad car to flee officers on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported. The incident began shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday when officers who were in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane encountered a stolen SUV. They approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the occupants, but as they were talking to them, the driver rammed a Madison police squad car several times and nearly struck a sergeant before fleeing the area, officer Hunter Lisko said in a report.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy