CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers' Terance Mann: First start of preseason on tap

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Mann is starting Monday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

LA Clippers guard Terance Mann agrees to two-year, $22 million contract extension

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann has agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract extension, ESPN's The Undefeated has learned. Mann averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season primarily as a reserve for the Clippers, but offered a big lift in the postseason as they advanced to the Western Conference Finals after Kawhi Leonard was injured. Mann has two years paying $1.78 million and $1.9 million, respectively.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Terance Mann fires back at 29 NBA GMs who passed on him in draft

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Terance Mann with the 48th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It was the team’s second pick of the night behind 27th overall pick Mfiondu Kabengele, who was Mann’s teammate at Florida State. When selecting late in the draft, teams are mostly banking on the strength of their player development staff, but also just getting lucky and striking gold. The Clippers were able to do both.
NBA
AllClippers

Luka Doncic Trash Talks Terance Mann

Before Terance Mann played an official NBA game, the 48th overall pick in the 2019 draft proved he had no fear. In a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks in October of 2019, Mann went face to face with Luka Doncic after Luka took exception to him snatching the ball out of his hands following an offensive foul.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terance Mann
AllClippers

Clippers React to Facing Patrick Beverley For First Time

For the first time in years, the Clippers had to play a basketball game against Patrick Beverley. Even though it was just the preseason, the mere sight of him in another team's jersey made some of his former teammates a bit emotional. "Just seeing him on the other side makes...
NBA
clipsnation.com

Clippings: Terance Mann is re-upping for two more years in Los Angeles

A year ago, Terance Mann was getting spot minutes in the 2020 postseason, mostly seeing the court on defensive possessions to end quarters. Fast forward nine months, and Mann had shifted from point guard to the wing — and even center — during the postseason, supercharged the Clippers with his energy off the bench, and then dropped 39 points in a closeout game to help the Clippers advance to their first conference finals.
NBA
clipsnation.com

As one door opens for Terance Mann, another closes for Mfiondu Kabengele

As one door opens, another door closes. That phrase felt particularly applicable yesterday in Clipper land. In this scenario, the opening came for Terance Mann, signing a two-year, $22 million extension to remain at STAPLES Center until 2025. When the end of that deal rolls around he’ll be 28 years old, so the Clippers could have, in theory, just secured their guy for his peak years — and if his recent progress is anything to go by, that could be a hugely exciting few years for both parties.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Timberwolves#Clutchpoints Com
clipsnation.com

Los Angeles could be on its way to being Terance Mann’s world, with everyone else just living in it

Something seems to be in the water in California. Up in Oakland, Jordan Poole, the third-year Warriors guard, is experiencing a bit of a boom in prospective promise. Through the NBA’s preseason so far, he’s putting up 23 points on 51.6 percent shooting — not to mention 40 percent from three — 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. And before you say “it’s only preseason,” note that while not everyone may be going 100 miles per hour, the competition is still robust. Against LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday, Poole dropped 18 points in 19 minutes. He was even better against the Lakers last Friday: 28 points in 25 minutes. He’s been a machine, and it feels as though he’s blossoming into one of the league’s most promising young players in real-time.
NBA
lasentinel.net

Clippers Fall 128-100 in Preseason Finale against Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell had 19 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards had 17 apiece and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 128-100 on Monday night in a preseason matchup at Toyota Arena. The Timberwolves won their third game in a row, while the Clippers dropped to 1-3 while tuning...
NBA
FanSided

LA Clippers’ preseason Patrick Beverley reunion was strange and emotional

After four seasons of shouting from the bench for the LA Clippers, Patrick Beverley was doing the same for the opponents on Monday night. It was the first time L.A. got a chance to see their former standout point guard since trading him to the Memphis Grizzlies in August. Beverley ultimately found himself dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves a day later.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LA Clippers: Projecting future extension decisions after Terance Mann deal

It was brilliant of the LA Clippers to extend Terance Mann, especially at the price they did it. The Clippers have nailed some of these extensions lately. They locked in Paul George up through the 2024-2025, and re-signed Kawhi Leonard this offseason through 2023-2024 with a player option for the 2024-2025 season. Now we have Mann through 2024-2025, and are going to keep building this roster to contend by the time all three will be stars and on the court together.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kawhi Leonard News

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had major news to share with his fans this week. However, his latest announcement has nothing to do with his eventual return to the hardwood. It turns out Leonard’s executive produced album, Culture Jam Vol. 1, will be officially released this Friday. The album...
NBA
chatsports.com

How to bet the Mavericks vs Clippers preseason game

This season we’re also going to be looking at betting lines on Dallas games if they look interesting. Let’s jump right into things!. Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks (-3.5) This is a meaningless preseason game for everyone except Dallas fans. We want blood and retribution for how our past...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers suffer injury setback to another key player

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn will have to wait a few more weeks before making his regular-season debut in purple-and-gold. Nunn had been out for over a week with a sprained right ankle, which forced him to miss the Lakers season-opening loss at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (he was initially listed as a game-time decision.)
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy