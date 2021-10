Registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. This was Highmore's first game back in Chicago after he was traded from the Blackhawks to the Canucks last season. The 25-year-old was able to earn his first point of the year against his old team, setting up Jason Dickinson's first-period tally. Highmore isn't likely to play above a third-line role with the Canucks. He has one assist, seven shots, seven hits and a minus-2 rating through five contests.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO