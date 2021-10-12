Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Draws first start of preseason

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO