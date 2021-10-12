CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Draws first start of preseason

 10 days ago

Beasley is starting Monday's preseason game against the Clippers. Beasley put...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, guard Malik Beasley know what to expect from each other

Chris Finch didn't get much of a chance to coach Malik Beasley after he took the Timberwolves job midseason. Shortly after Finch arrived, the NBA suspended Beasley 12 games following Beasley's guilty plea to threats of violence stemming from a Sept. 2020 incident outside his home, an incident for which he served time in jail this summer on work release.
NBA
Pioneer Press

Edwards is aggressive as Timberwolves wrap preseason with loss in Brooklyn

The Timberwolves’ hopes for a perfect preseason came crashing down Thursday in Brooklyn, as Minnesota fell 107-101 to the Nets. OK, so it wasn’t that dramatic. Yes, the Wolves played their four preseason games to win, but coach Chris Finch had all reserves on the floor late — as is to be expected at the end of any preseason contest.
NBA
Malik Beasley
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
#Timberwolves#Clippers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
NBA
FanSided

Von Miller suffers gruesome injury vs. Browns, leaves game

Denver Broncos star Von Miller went down with a gruesome-looking ankle injury and had to leave the game against the Browns. The Broncos found themselves in a 10-0 hole at halftime against the Browns but that wasn’t their only concern going into the break. With under a minute left in...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kawhi Leonard News

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had major news to share with his fans this week. However, his latest announcement has nothing to do with his eventual return to the hardwood. It turns out Leonard’s executive produced album, Culture Jam Vol. 1, will be officially released this Friday. The album...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers suffer injury setback to another key player

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn will have to wait a few more weeks before making his regular-season debut in purple-and-gold. Nunn had been out for over a week with a sprained right ankle, which forced him to miss the Lakers season-opening loss at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (he was initially listed as a game-time decision.)
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA
Basketball
Los Angeles Clippers
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Introducing three potential replacement head coaches

With the Chicago Bears suffering a Week 6 loss to the Packers, the faith in Matt Nagy and Bill Lazor has been depleted after a pitiful offensive performance. The Bears’ offense has shown flashes all year but has yet to truly break out. After a dominant performance against the Lions, they have yet to put it together for a full 60 minutes.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Tomas Satoransky: Starting preseason contest

Satoransky is starting Monday's preseason game against the Jazz. Satoransky will start in the backcourt alongside Devonte' Graham, as the Pelicans elect to shake up the starting five Monday evening.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Malik Monk is creating a ‘good problem’ for the Lakers with his stellar preseason

Before the Lakers have even suited up a single lineup featuring their two most decorated starters in the preseason, fans of the franchise have already begun to fret over Rob Pelinka’s seemingly lopsided roster reconstruction. After last year’s overcrowded big rotation was bogged down by a pair of underperformers anticipating...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rockets focus on defense after first preseason game

One quarter into Houston’s first preseason game against Washington and it was pretty clear that the defense is going to be a work in progress all year. Obviously this Rockets team is pretty inexperienced with playing with each other, but it’s also important to remember that poor defense isn’t uncommon for young teams in the league. The only thing that can prepare you for the speed and physicality of the NBA is game reps.
NBA

