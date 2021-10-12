CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Most Americans haven't sent or received a personal letter in more than five years: poll

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoMYD_0cOKbotE00
© Getty Images

The majority of Americans polled in a new CBS News survey said they haven't sent a handwritten letter in the mail in over five years.

Thirty-seven percent of the 1,717 respondents in the poll, conducted Sept. 14-20, said it had been at least half a decade since they wrote a personal letter.

The second-highest percentage of people polled, 31 percent, fell into the category of 12 months or less of not sending such letters. Sixteen percent of respondents said that it had been between one and five years since they'd mailed a personal letter, while 15 percent said they never had, according to poll results published by CBS News.

The percentages were essentially the same as when respondents were asked when the last time was that they had received a letter, with 35 percent saying it was either over five years ago or within the past year.

Older and younger people responded similarly when asked when they had written personal letters in recent years, however, those aged 18-44 were far more likely to have never sent a letter than their counterparts.

Women were also found to be more recent letter writers.

The CBS News survey, conducted by YouGov, has a margin of error of 2.7 points.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Poll: 81 percent of Americans say life won’t return to normal anytime soon; 7 out of 10 say Facebook and Twitter do more harm than good

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a year and a half since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States, a new poll from Quinnipiac University finds that 81 percent of Americans do not expect life to return to normal in the United States anytime soon. 32 percent believe it will take more than a year for life to return to normal while 26 percent say life will never return to normal.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cbs#Americans#Cbs News
mystar106.com

Poll Shows Most Americans Concerned About Cyberattacks

A new poll shows that most Americans are increasingly concerned about cyberattacks. A survey found that 9 out of 10 Americans are “at least somewhat concerned” about their personal data being hacked, with 2/3rd saying they were “very or extremely concerned”. The biggest threats? China and Russia, according to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fox News host under fire for using Colin Powell’s death to launch anti-vaccine mandate rant

It didn’t take long for Fox News to turn the death of former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell into a reason to cast doubt on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.General Powell, the first Black man to hold either of those high government posts, passed away early Monday from complications due to Covid-19. In a statement announcing his death, his family noted that he had been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.It was this last fact that Fox and Friends host Will Cain seized on just minutes after delivering the news of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

368K+
Followers
42K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy