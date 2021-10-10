CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IN

Anthony 'Tony' Etolen

By Andrea Howe
Princeton Daily Clarion
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON — Anthony “Tony” Alexander Etolen, 48, of Princeton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. He was born Feb. 20, 1973 in Lake Forest, Illinois to his parents, Gary Etolen and Beverly (Blomstrom) Etolen. He married Kathy (Henderson) Etolen Oct. 20, 2001 and they would have celebrated 20 years together this month. Tony proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1993 until 1997 and worked as an electrician for Duke Energy for 14 years. He was a member of the Local IBEW 1393 and Local 16. Tony was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed shooting, hunting, fishing, grilling, and smoking meat, barbequing, and fixing things. He loved attending his boys’ sports when they played football and baseball and he loved traveling the country for his daughter’s national softball team. He always had a story to tell and loved his reality TV shows including, Gold Rush, Housewives of Orange County, Siesta Keys, Southern Charm, and Live PD. He always got a kick out of chasing storms and watching them. Tony also enjoyed playing pranks on his family and friends. He was dearly loved and will be missed beyond measure.

