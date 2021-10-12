CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sent emails that used misogynistic and homophobic language over several years and mocked efforts by the league to be more inclusive, the New York Times reported on Monday. A league source confirmed the accuracy of the Times report to Reuters and...

b975.com

Related
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Demaurice Smith
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
PennLive.com

Jon Gruden out as coach of NFL’s Raiders over offensive emails

Embattled Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday following recent articles in two major national newspapers detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms in emails, NFL.com reported Monday night. Gruden was five games into the fourth season of a 10-year contract with the franchise, for which he...
NFL
New York Post

Michael Sam on Jon Gruden’s emails: NFL will ‘crack down on bigotry’

Michael Sam — the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team — broke his silence on the homophobic and racist emails sent by former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, saying he expects to see an ensuing league-wide “crack down” on bigotry. Sam, 31, was referenced in the hate-filled...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyt#Nflpa#American Football#Nfl Gruden#Reuters#Las Vegas Raiders#The New York Times#Espn#Nfl Players Association
chatsports.com

Report: Jon Gruden to resign after report of anti-gay, misogynist emails

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has informed his staff that he plans to resign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. News of Gruden's decision to step down follows a New York Times report that he regularly used anti-gay and misogynist language in email exchanges with former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen and others, the New York Times reported on Monday.
NFL
investing.com

NFL-Raiders's Gruden resigns after anti-gay, sexist comments in emails

(Reuters) -Jon Gruden said on Monday he has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported he had used racist, misogynistic and homophobic language in emails over several years. The emails mocked the drafting of a gay player in 2014, the hiring of...
NFL
foxillinois.com

Report: NFL investigating Raiders' Jon Gruden for using racial slur in email

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The NFL is investigating Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden for an email he sent using a racist trope back in 2011, according to a new report. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Gruden's email used a racist trope common in anti-Black imagery to describe DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Player's Association.
NFL
247Sports

NFL issues statement on reported Jon Gruden email

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is under fire following a reported email comment aboutg NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. During the NFL’s investigation into workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team, the league uncovered a message from Gruden to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen, in which Gruden had described Smith by a racist trope, according to the Wall Street Journal.
NFL
wsgw.com

NFL condemns “appalling” racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. “The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
AFP

NFL condemns 2011 Jon Gruden email attacking NFLPA chief Smith

The NFL has strongly condemned a decade-old email from current Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden using racially charged imagery to describe players union chief DeMaurice Smith. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL's values," the league said in a statement after the email featured in a report in the Wall Street Journal. "We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else." In the email reportedly sent during the 2011 lockout of players amid contentions contract negotiations, Gruden -- then working as an ESPN analyst -- told Bruce Allen, then head of the Washington Football Team, that "Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires."
NFL
chatsports.com

Gruden: Emails Flagged By NFL Also Included Vulgar Criticism of Roger Goodell

National Football League, Jon Gruden, Roger Goodell, National Football League Players Association, DeMaurice Smith, ESPN, Las Vegas Raiders, Mark Davis, The Wall Street Journal. Jon Gruden used a vulgar description to refer to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in one of the emails shared by the league with Raiders executives last...
NFL
National football post

More emails surface as NFL monitors Jon Gruden situation

More emails from Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden emails were forwarded by the NFL to the team after a racially sensitive communication surfaced last week, ESPN reported Monday. According to the report, the NFL is monitoring the situation to see how the Raiders handle the situation. In a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL has ‘damaging’ emails from Jon Gruden?

Jon Gruden is under fire for the comment he said about DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email. He also had some negative things to say about Roger Goodell over email. However, more problematic messages he sent to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen have emerged. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, these emails are “damaging” and were sent to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL

