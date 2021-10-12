NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

The NFL has strongly condemned a decade-old email from current Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden using racially charged imagery to describe players union chief DeMaurice Smith. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL's values," the league said in a statement after the email featured in a report in the Wall Street Journal. "We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else." In the email reportedly sent during the 2011 lockout of players amid contentions contract negotiations, Gruden -- then working as an ESPN analyst -- told Bruce Allen, then head of the Washington Football Team, that "Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires."

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO