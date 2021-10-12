CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

By Syndicated Content
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents,...

b975.com

MarketWatch

b975.com

Houston Chronicle

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
Japan’s consumer inflation turns positive as energy costs rise

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices rose in September for the first time since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, a sign that rising energy and raw material costs are gradually pushing up inflation. Analysts expect rising fuel costs to accelerate consumer inflation in coming...
BUSINESS
Canada oil producers grapple with Trudeau’s demand for faster emissions cuts

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) – Canada’s oil producers face new pressure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce emissions in just three years, a sudden acceleration of their plans that at least one major company said looks unrealistic. Suncor Energy, the second-largest Canadian crude producer, says it remains focused on cutting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Most OECD countries to end export credits for new coal plants

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Most OECD countries have agreed to stop providing export credits for coal-fired power plants, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday. The countries participating are Australia, Britain, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and the United States,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Barclays Q3 profit doubles amid global deal frenzy

LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays reported a doubling of third quarter profits, beating market expectations, as it followed Wall Street rivals in reaping bumper investment banking fees from a surge in advisory mandates and equities trading. The British bank on Thursday reported profit before tax of 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Oil rises as U.S. crude stockpiles dwindle

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell and inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years. Brent crude futures rose 74 cents, or 0.87%, to $85.82 a barrel, lingering close to multi-year highs. November U.S....
TRAFFIC

