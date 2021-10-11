Virtual reality technology aims to give life-like de-escalation training for law enforcement

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For years, a daily aspirin dose has been recommended to prevent heart attack and stroke. But now that advice may be shifting. Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released a draft recommendation, listing several proposed changes to its existing guidance. One of the changes considers recommending adults 40 to 59 years of age and who are at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease to discuss taking aspirin with their doctor. This is the first time the task force has recommended adults in their 40s to do that. “Somebody has a history of stomach ulcers or bleeding in the brain or is on blood thinners on other health conditions too, there definitely can be more risk,” Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The task force’s draft also recommends adults 60 and older should not start taking aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke, pointing to new evidence showing the potential harms cancel out the benefits.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO