Public Safety

Virtual reality technology aims to give life-like de-escalation training for law enforcement

By Tosin Fakile
WSMV
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The death of George Floyd brought police use-of-force under a microscope as police departments nationwide reconsider how and when to use force. One tech company believes the world of virtual reality could train officers to de-escalate a situation before it ever gets physical. InVeris said its...

