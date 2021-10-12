CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Rock, NJ

Veteran from Glen Rock celebrates 100th birthday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027Chw_0cOKaovR00

A veteran from Glen Rock is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Sidney Schuster is a World War II Army veteran. He was stationed in Kansas and then was sent overseas to the Philippines and Korea. He lived through what most know as only history.

"I can't explain to you, even though I'm trying, the joy that I feel of reaching this age, and in this good health, and having so many beautiful people and family. It's just great,” Schuster says.

He has been a Glen Rock resident for 70 years.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Glen Rock, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
World War II
News 12

News 12

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy