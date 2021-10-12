Veteran from Glen Rock celebrates 100th birthday

A veteran from Glen Rock is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Sidney Schuster is a World War II Army veteran. He was stationed in Kansas and then was sent overseas to the Philippines and Korea. He lived through what most know as only history.

"I can't explain to you, even though I'm trying, the joy that I feel of reaching this age, and in this good health, and having so many beautiful people and family. It's just great,” Schuster says.

He has been a Glen Rock resident for 70 years.