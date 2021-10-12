CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Police and Fire Help Special Needs Residents Ask for Help

By Gordon Byrd
 10 days ago

TAMPA -- Police and fire rescue are rolling out a new service to make it easier for individuals with communication problems to get help.

Tampa's interim police chief, Ruben Delgado, says "Operation Helping Hands" is designed for people with several different conditions, including deafness, Alzheimer's and autism.

"It's going to help our officers respond more appropriately, it's going to help Tampa Fire respond more appropriately," Delgado said.

Households with individuals who have diabetes or dementia, or who are deaf or autistic, will be able to register for a sticker through a special needs registry. The sticker would be placed on a front door, window, or refrigerator.

Here's a link to the Tampa police website to sign up:

Photo: City of Tampa

