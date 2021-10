The well-respected top doc at one of the state’s two biggest health systems, Bonamo is responsible for overseeing and directing the care from more than 10,000 physicians, residents and interns. He also was the point person when Barnabas became one of the first health systems in the state and country to mandate the COVID vaccine. “We think this is a real call to safety. People have strongly held beliefs, but we believe the safety approach trumps everything else. And that is why we felt we needed to do this.”

