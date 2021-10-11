CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty Teller, Amuse Bouche: Going nuts

By BETTY TELLER
Napa Valley Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunk. Thunkety thunk. Ka-thunk. That’s the soundtrack to my life right now. It’s the noise of acorns falling onto my roof, fence, and patio. Incessantly. Despite the drought (or maybe because of it?) this is a bumper year for acorns. Woody, the magnificent valley oak that shades my house and yard, is right on trend, dropping them by the thousands, day and night. Not just dropping them, really. More like throwing them at my head. (Ow! Those suckers are hard, besides having a sharp point on one end.)

