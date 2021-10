“Mom, do you think you might have an eating disorder?” one of my children, who shall go unnamed, asked with more than a little hesitation. My immediate reaction was, “Wait, what???” followed by confusion, anger and defensiveness. I have a complicated relationship with diagnoses. I welcome information but not the sense of being defined and limited that can accompany a diagnosis. Although I understand the necessity of giving and receiving it in service of progress and improvement, I have also seen the damage it can cause when we accept it as the final word and make it our resting place.

