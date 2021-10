OnFocus – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Monroe County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed 22 cases of measles in Wisconsin. Cases have occurred among people currently living at Fort McCoy in Monroe County with recent history of travel from Afghanistan as part of the United States government’s emergency evacuation efforts. There are currently zero known, active measles cases at Fort McCoy. The risk of measles transmission in the surrounding communities is considered to be low at this time.

