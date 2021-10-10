No challenges

So, I have reached my goal weight (yay me). I now want to maintain that weight. So I go into Goals in MFP. There, for my Weekly Goal, I can choose "maintain my current weight". The thing is, my current weight changes a bit each day. It gets synced into MFP from my Garmin Connect app, which gets it from my Garmin smart scale. So let's say one day my weight is a kilo more than my goal weight that I want to maintain. That means that my "current weight" is now more, so if MFP is calculating calories to maintain my "current weight" it'll be giving me too many calories that I can eat. How can I get MFP to adjust my daily calorie budget based on an immovable target rather than somethign that moves a bit each day (namely current weight). There should be an option for, instead of "maintain my current weight", it should be "reach and maintain my target weight". Am I missing something?

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 18 HOURS AGO