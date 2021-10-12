Game of the Week travels to the Lowcountry for May River-Beaufort

Lakeview varsity football (1-6, 0-1 2A dist. 3) is set to capture their second win of the season. Last week, the Gators fell short to D’Arbonne Woods in a 33-22 loss to the Wolves. LHS showed improvement according to head coach Brandon Helms, but couldn’t get past the Wolves offense. Despite the loss, Lakeview’s chances of making a strong push to win the rest of the season is their main goal. “We showed improvement offensively and ran the ball really well,” Helms said. “Untimely penalties killed some drives. It was a costly game, likely losing wide receiver Kylin Collins for the season due to knee injury. Dillon Pikes was incredible as always. I was disappointed in our defense; we made D’Arbonne one dimensional and couldn’t get the big stop.”
