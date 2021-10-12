Game of the Week travels to the Lowcountry for May River-Beaufort

For the Year: 16-14 (.533) ($40) ATS 22-8 (.733) SU. Chalk (Cincinnati -2 @ Notre Dame) With two major conferences playing themselves out of the playoff (ACC, PAC-12), there is a lot of sentiment about why not Cincinnati in the playoff after this win, but I’m not sure this won’t look about as impressive as the infamous “Texas is BACK!” game where Texas defeated a Notre Dame squad that was ranked #10 for that win but finished 4-8. The Irish look terrible. Not 4-8 terrible, but with trips to Virginia Tech and Stanford and home dates with USC and North Carolina on the schedule, this was the first loss of a few.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO