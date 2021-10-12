CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Game of the Week travels to the Lowcountry for May River-Beaufort

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqlH8_0cOKWZPu00

Rarely does the WSAV Game of the Week cover two of the same school’s home games in the same season, but for a matchup as good as this one, we can make some exceptions. The Beaufort Eagles (6-1, 2-0 region) host the May River Sharks (5-2, 2-0 region) in a game. that will likely determine […]

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

GAME OF THE WEEK: Snake River at Marsh Valley thread

Pole position for 3A District 5 title is on the line Friday. Snake River (3-2) heads south to play Marsh Valley (2-3) for a game that could very well decide who makes the state tournamrnt. Follow along here all night for updates on the action. FIRST QUARTER. Snake River fumbles...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Red River game week Q&A: LB DaShaun White

NORMAN, Okla. — DaShaun White is heading into his fourth Red River Showdown, and he's started in the previous two. Therefore, he knows a thing or two about the pageantry and high-stakes nature of this battle. In those past couple meetings, both Sooner wins, White has recorded seven tackles. That...
FOOTBALL
beverlyreview.net

Game of the Week

Providence Catholic (3-4) at St. Rita (5-2) The two longtime Chicago Catholic League rivals are not in the same division anymore, but the Celtics and the Mustangs are always an exciting matchup. St. Rita lost star running back/wide receiver Kaleb Brown to an injury minutes into its season opener against...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Lowcountry#Shark#Eagles#The Wsav Game Of
Island Packet Online

Friday night football scores from Lowcountry, SC high school games

It’s Week 7 in the South Carolina high school football season for 2021, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are scores from Friday night’s games. SC high school football scores. A.C. Flora 39, Richland Northeast 3. Abbeville 48, Liberty 0. Aiken 13, Midland...
chatsports.com

The Week That Will Be: Red River Dreams

For the Year: 16-14 (.533) ($40) ATS 22-8 (.733) SU. Chalk (Cincinnati -2 @ Notre Dame) With two major conferences playing themselves out of the playoff (ACC, PAC-12), there is a lot of sentiment about why not Cincinnati in the playoff after this win, but I’m not sure this won’t look about as impressive as the infamous “Texas is BACK!” game where Texas defeated a Notre Dame squad that was ranked #10 for that win but finished 4-8. The Irish look terrible. Not 4-8 terrible, but with trips to Virginia Tech and Stanford and home dates with USC and North Carolina on the schedule, this was the first loss of a few.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Red River game week Q&A: LB Nik Bonitto

NORMAN, Okla. — Nik Bonitto is one of the best defensive players in the country, and there's never a more important time for that to show up than in Oklahoma's marquee game of the year, the Red River Showdown. When the sixth-ranked Sooners and 21st-ranked Texas Longhorns meet this weekend in Dallas, all the chips will be on the table, as they always are, and Bonitto will be charged with making some huge plays.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Island Packet Online

May River moves into first place with win over defending champion Beaufort

May River took over first place in the Region 7-4A standings Friday night. Garvin Douglas accounted for three touchdowns as the Sharks knocked off defending region champion Beaufort, 24-21. With the win, May River moves to 3-0 in the region and leads Beaufort and Hilton Head Island by one game with two games remaining.
BEAUFORT, SC
walterborolive.com

Lady Cougar Tennis drops double-header to May River

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Tennis team dropped a double-header against Region VII-AAAA opponent May River High School (6-0, 6-0) on Thursday, September 23 at home. #1 Olivia Beseker (MR)d. Rush Blackshear (CCHS) 6-0, 6-0 #2 Delaney Brown (MR)d. Kaitlyn DuBois (CCHS) 6-0, 6-0 #3 Sydney Jones (MR)d. Mackenzie Pellum...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Natchitoches Times

Gators travel to Red River for District rival match

Lakeview varsity football (1-6, 0-1 2A dist. 3) is set to capture their second win of the season. Last week, the Gators fell short to D’Arbonne Woods in a 33-22 loss to the Wolves. LHS showed improvement according to head coach Brandon Helms, but couldn’t get past the Wolves offense. Despite the loss, Lakeview’s chances of making a strong push to win the rest of the season is their main goal. “We showed improvement offensively and ran the ball really well,” Helms said. “Untimely penalties killed some drives. It was a costly game, likely losing wide receiver Kylin Collins for the season due to knee injury. Dillon Pikes was incredible as always. I was disappointed in our defense; we made D’Arbonne one dimensional and couldn’t get the big stop.”
HIGH SCHOOL
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

5K+
Followers
814
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy