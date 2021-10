ST PAUL, Minn. — They wanted to hear from law enforcement leaders. And they did, for nearly three hours. Chiefs and sheriffs gave their takes on the rising crime rates in Minnesota in a joint meeting of the Senate Public Safety and Transportation Committees Thursday. The conversation covered an array of issues, including police morale, staffing issues, and the law enforcement community's frustrations with some police and judicial reforms.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO