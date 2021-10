The EIU Campus Food Pantry opened its doors for all students and faculty at room 1347 in the McAfee Gym on Friday, Oct. 1. The food pantry is open for anyone who is experiencing food insecurity or may want food in general. Any students or faculty who would like to get items from the pantry may visit twice a month, and they only have to bring their Panther Card.

