CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

AP: Kansas mother arrested in death of her 1-year-old daughter

By AP Wire
1350kman.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter. Wichita Police said the girl was not breathing when officers found her inside a home in southeast Wichita around 3 p.m. Saturday. The girl, Myonna Townley, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where she later died. Police said the girl’s injuries included some form of “trauma on her body,” but they didn’t specify what the injuries were.

1350kman.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Former Boeing pilot involved in Max testing indicted

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Murder#Ap#Wichita Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy