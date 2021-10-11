AP: Kansas mother arrested in death of her 1-year-old daughter

WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter. Wichita Police said the girl was not breathing when officers found her inside a home in southeast Wichita around 3 p.m. Saturday. The girl, Myonna Townley, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where she later died. Police said the girl’s injuries included some form of “trauma on her body,” but they didn’t specify what the injuries were.