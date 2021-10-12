CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jon Gruden on Emails, Resignation: 'I Never Meant to Hurt Anyone'

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udnAW_0cOKVbGh00

Gruden resigned on Monday night after emails surfaced in which he repeatedly uses misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ slurs.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Shortly after announcing his resignation from the team , former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden released a statement in which he apologized to the team's players, coaches, staff and fans for becoming a distraction.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," Gruden's statement read, per ESPN's Adam Schefter . "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden had used a racist slur to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Three days later, The New York Times released further emails detailing Gruden's repeated usages of misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ slurs directed toward numerous people throughout the NFL, including commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gruden reportedly referred to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as a "clueless anti football p---y" as well as a "f----t" in the emails released by the Times . He also claimed the NFL pressured the then-St. Louis Rams to draft Michael Sam, a gay player selected in 2014. Gruden also "criticized Goodell and the league for trying to reduce concussions and said that Eric Reid, a player who had demonstrated during the playing of the national anthem, should be fired."

Gruden is 22–31 as Raiders head coach since 2018. Las Vegas enters Sunday's matchup with the Broncos at 3–2 following back-to-back losses to the Chargers and Bears. The Raiders will elevate Rich Bisaccia as the team's interim head coach, according to Schefter .

More NFL coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Reid
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Demaurice Smith
Person
Adam Schefter
knbr.com

Kyle Shanahan reacts to Jon Gruden’s resignation amid email scandal

Kyle Shanahan and Jon Gruden go way back. Gruden gave Shanahan his first job in the NFL, as a quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2004. On Monday, Gruden became the top story in the sports world for all the wrong reasons. The Raiders coach resigned after emails sent by Gruden over a 10-year period were leaked, and showed the coach using homophobic, racist and misogynistic language.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After More Emails Leak

And just like that, Jon Gruden’s time as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach. We recently learned the news of some emails the former coach sent back in 2011, referring to DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association:. “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires.”
NFL
CBS News

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns amid email controversy

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has resigned after reports about derogatory emails he sent before joining the franchise. The New York Times reports Gruden sent emails containing racists, misogynistic and homophobic language. New York Times reporter Ken Belson joins CBSN to discuss his reporting and what this means for the league.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Espn#Raider Nation#The Wall Street Journal#Nflpa#The New York Times#Jags#Packers Veterans
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
Audacy

Terry Bradshaw under fire over comments on Erin Andrews’ attire

During a segment on Thursday Night Football, Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw was criticized for his comments about reporter Erin Andrews and her country-themed outfit during an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Andrews’ interview aired during the network’s pregame show, before the Buccaneers-Eagles game in Philadelphia. After...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy