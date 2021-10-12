CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jimbo Fisher on timeline for Haynes King’s return: ‘Where’s my crystal ball?’

By Jamie Burch
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 10 days ago
When will Texas A&M fans see starting quarterback Haynes King back on the field?

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said he doesn’t know if it will be this season or not.

“Where’s my crystal ball?” said Fisher before jokingly rubbing one in mid-air. “I don’t know that.”

King suffered a fractured leg Sept. 11 against Colorado and underwent surgery.

Before Saturday’s upset of Alabama, Jamie Erdahl with CBS Sports said Fisher told them it is unlikely King will return this season.

Backup Zach Calzada then went out and threw for 285 yard and three touchdowns. He also engineered the game winning drive that ended with a field goal as the clock expired.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Fisher said how soon King returns depends on how quickly he heals.

“I think it’s going to be significant time because that injury takes significant time to heal,” said Fisher. “This guy’s got a lot of ball ahead of his lifetime. What we do now is not worth any one guy’s health.”

