Christopher Ramirez makes miraculous homecoming

By Rebecca Fiedler
 10 days ago
A healthy Christopher Ramirez returned home from the hospital Monday afternoon. An atmosphere of joy surrounded the Nuñez family and little Christopher as he was escorted into his home flocked by family, friends, and the first responders who searched for him.

“I can’t explain with words what I felt at that moment," said Christopher's mother Araceli Nuñez, who spoke through a translator about how it felt to be reunited with her child. "It was incredible. I just wanted to grab him and hug him.”

Christopher received many hugs and kisses from law enforcement who helped search for him across four days in dense woods. Nuñez relayed the first person he asked to see after being found was his big brother. She thanked the community for bringing her boy home and praised God for keeping him alive.

"Definitely it is a miracle," she stated through her translator. "…. God put everybody in this path, for this reason.”

The man who found Christopher Ramirez on Saturday, a Plantersville resident (who asked just to be referenced by his first name, Tim) was present for the homecoming. He described discovering Christopher after calling the little boy’s name in the woods near his own home.

“Now I'm hearing the voice, and I respond, 'Christopher?'" Tim relayed. "And he just chatters to me.”

Tim believes what happened was directed by God; not only, he said, because he listened to a spiritual urge to search the woods, but also because Nuñez never lost hope in God.

“You heard her - her faith was strong," he said. "She said, 'I’m not giving up, he will be found.'"

Sgt. Martha Smith of the Grimes County Sheriff's Office has been with the Nuñez family since day one. Smith said that Christopher's mom has changed her life as an officer, and given her new reason to believe in miracles.

“This lady gave me hope," stated Smith. "She never gave up hope… she tried to calm me and tell me, 'Don't worry, it will be okay. Do not worry. I promise you that you are going to tell me you have my son.'”

Smith said Nuñez couldn't have been more right.

ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

