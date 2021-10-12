CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina prioritizes sales of harvested corn over sales of next crop - source

Agriculture Online
 10 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Argentina will prioritize international sales of corn to make sure crops already harvested are exported before sales can be registered for next season's crop, which is being planted, an Agriculture Ministry source told Reuters on Monday. Farmers called the move an unnecessary intervention...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall on South American weather, technical pressure

CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Thursday after five sessions higher, pressured by technical resistance and beneficial forecasts for rain in top export competitor Brazil. Wheat eased from a two-week high hit earlier on Thursday as weaker crude oil prices and a firmer U.S. dollar offset...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months

CANBERRA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Friday as strong demand for U.S. supplies was set to drive the oilseed towards its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.4% at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures fall on sluggish export sales

CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell for a third session on Thursday, pressured by weak export activity, traders said. CME December lean hog futures settled down 2.825 cents at 73.200 cents per pound, its biggest drop since Sept. 10. CME February hogs ended down 2.55 cents at 76.675 cents per pound.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Strong wheat demand fills up Australian shipping slots, Black Sea prices rise

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Robust demand for Australian wheat is quickly filling up shipping slots as importers book cargoes in advance from typically the world's fourth-largest exporter ahead of what is expected to be a second year of near record output. The country's ports are fully booked right up...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia consumed 6.64 mln kilolitres of biodiesel during Jan-Sept

JAKARTA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia consumed 6.64 million kilolitres of unblended biodiesel made from palm oil in the January-September period, Dadan Kusdiana, a senior energy ministry official, said in a virtual briefing on Friday. Consumption during the nine months was about 72% of the government full 2021 consumption target...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil deploys troops after killings on indigenous land farmed for soy

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Justice Ministry has dispatched security forces to an indigenous reservation in the south of the country where two people have been killed in a dispute over renting land to soy farmers. Federal police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of two members...
CHINA
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat futures climb on strong global demand

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures hit a two-week high on Wednesday and soybean and wheat futures also advanced, supported by brisk global demand, firm cash markets and slow-moving harvests in some production zones. Record highs for palm oil futures lent support to oilseed futures, including soybeans and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina says growers have sold 31.9 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 31.9 million tonnes of soybeans harvested in the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 13. It said the rhythm of sales was slower than last year's, when as of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Oct. 19

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 115.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Oct. 19) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 115.4 77.3 18.6 7.6 12.3 27.1 2.9 3.6 Crop, as of same date 130.6 87.2 22.0 8.2 11.4 24.8 2.6 3.3 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 43.3 27.5 7.8 1.5 7.6 0.7 1.6 2.1 hectares Harvested area, as of 45.2 28.8 8.2 1.6 7.1 0.7 1.4 1.8 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 16.3 million hectares compared to 17.5 million hectares on Oct. 19, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Rains delay wheat planting, autumn grain harvest in China - ministry

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Constant rains in recent weeks have delayed wheat planting in main production regions in China, a government official said on Wednesday. China had completed 26% of winter wheat planting across the nation by Oct. 19, slower by 27 percentage points than normal years, due to constant rains since September, according to Pan Wenbo, head of the planting management division under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French grain group Soufflet says 2020/21 was one of its toughest years

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A poor harvest last year and the COVID-19 pandemic hit French agrifood group Soufflet's annual results, it said on Wednesday, with its agriculture and trading businesses suffering most. Sales in 2020/2021 fell over 6% to 4.62 billion euros ($5.37 billion) from the previous financial year....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures decline on technical selling, export worries

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Wednesday on technical selling and fears that falling Chinese hog prices point to slowing export demand for U.S. pork, traders said. CME December lean hog futures settled down 1.375 cents at 76.025 cents per pound, after dipping...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits two-week high on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday to their highest level in two weeks as concerns over global supplies underpinned the market. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $7.51-3/4 a bushel by 0105 GMT, near the session high of $7.53 a bushel - the highest since Oct. 7. Wheat closed up 1.8% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

RPT-Lower sugar in French 2021 beet crop to dampen high price gains

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French sugar producers may not fully benefit from the recent surge in sugar prices due to lower sugar content in the beet crop now being harvested and high energy prices expected to increase production costs, producers said. Global sugar prices are hovering near four-year highs...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls back after hitting 2-week high; soy, corn also down

* Retreat in oil prices, firm dollar weigh on grains * Tightening world supplies drove wheat to highest since Oct. 7 (Adds quote in paragraph 3, fund positioning) SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures pulled back from a two-week high hit earlier on Thursday as weaker crude oil prices and a firmer U.S. dollar offset tightening global supplies. Soybeans fell after rising for five straight sessions, while corn edged lower. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% to $7.44-1/2 a bushel at 1115 GMT, after hitting 7.52-1/2 in early trade, its highest since Oct. 7. Soybeans fell 0.7% to $12.36-3/4 a bushel and corn fell 0.5% at $5.36-3/4 a bushel. "The interim rise in the prices of various agriculturals yesterday was chiefly attributable to the weaker U.S. dollar," Commerzbank said in a note. The U.S. dollar index was slightly higher at 1030 GMT, at 93.648. A fall in crude oil prices was also weighing grain futures, mainly corn. Strategie Grains sharply increased its forecast for this year's maize crop in the European Union, which led the consultancy to trim its forecast for EU maize imports in the 2021/22 season. The U.S. corn and soybeans harvests are more than half complete and some end-users are raising their basis bids as they work to draw out supplies from farmers. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said production of corn-based ethanol in the latest week rose to 1.096 million barrels per day, the biggest weekly total since June 2019, while stockpiles increased to 20.080 million barrels. Argentine farmers have sold 31.9 million tonnes of soybeans harvested in the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 13. On other oilseed markets, Malaysian palm oil futures pulled back from a record high to end lower on Thursday, rattled by concerns over tightening regulations on the commodities market in China. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. Prices at 1115 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 744,50 -4,75 -0,63 CBOT corn 536,75 -2,50 -0,46 CBOT soy 1236,75 -8,75 -0,70 Paris wheat Dec 276,75 -1,50 -0,54 Paris maize Nov 247,00 -0,25 -0,10 Paris rape Nov 694,75 -3,50 -0,50 WTI crude oil 82,77 -0,65 -0,78 Euro/dlr 1,16 0,00 -0,09 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de la Hamaide Editing by Uttaresh.V and Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat at 2-week top on supply woes, soybeans up for 6th session

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed to a two-week high on Thursday, rising for a second consecutive session as tightening global supplies supported prices. Soybeans rose for a sixth straight session, while corn traded near two-week high. "There is no reason for wheat prices to decline as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Analyst is surprised that grain prices are not retreating

Harvest continues to advance. It’s a perfect harvest, so far, for most fall crops. Almost every crop is ahead of normal harvest progress due to the warm fall (except sugar beets), which usually leads to smaller harvest losses. To make things more bearish, yields have been better than expected for most producers, including the drought-ravaged northwest Corn Belt. So, as production estimates continue to improve, it’s quite a surprise that prices aren’t retreating.
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

To reduce costs of beef, US ranchers build own meat plants

Nebraska rancher Rusty Kemp has complained for years about the low prices paid for his cattle, even as the cost of beef at groceries continued to rise. This issue has been blamed on the consolidation of the beef industry, which started in the 1970s, which resulted in four companies, Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods and National Beef Packing, accounting for over 80 percent of U.S. beef processing.
AGRICULTURE

