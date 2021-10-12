A Youngstown tailor is behind strange symbols found downtown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve walked through downtown Youngstown in the last year, you’ve likely seen this symbol: a sword crossed with a pipe. Maybe you wondered what it represents.

It’s on street signs around the city, but the sword and pipe live above Whistle and Keg on Federal Street in Youngstown.

The man behind the label is owner of Private Stash Joe Guerrierri.

“It kinda started as a hobby doing some hats. Then from there, it just kind of escalated to wanting to do more, more cut and sew and then it turned into this,” Guerrierri said. “A lot of the clothes I wore back in the day were thrifted and it was, ‘Hey, where’d you get that.’ It was out of my private stash and it kinda stuck.”

The custom suit and tailoring shop opened in March of last year, but Guerrierri’s love of fashion started several years back when he was living in LA.

“Honestly, I didn’t like getting dressed up when I was younger. I hated it. As I got older, I started appreciating nicer clothes,” Guerrierri said. “Everything was self-taught. Where I was living downtown, was right in the garment district. I’d go in one to two hours a day and learn to sew.”

Now, he designs, creates and alters two three piece suits, overcoats and even hats.

It takes one to two hours, but when a customer comes in, they get a one-on-one — choosing the materials, the buttons, the cut.

“I wanted an atmosphere where it’s like going to your friend’s house or, you know, somebody you’re close with. You can relax. Be in your own element, have a drink, design and get fit,” Guerrierri said.

For Guirierri, a custom suit that lasts you a lifetime is all about the quality.

“When I got my first custom suit, I felt like I could push a wall over in my mind. I’d never felt so confident in my life, personally,” he said.

A two piece suit starts around $898, depending on fabric.

“The craftsmanship, the attention to detail and the customer service, I know we have a great product. My clients know we have a great product,” Guerrierri said.

But First News asked him: Is there much of a market in the area for a shop like Private Stash?

“We’re seeing a lot of lawyers, lot of doctors, actually a lot of young professionals, which is surprising,” Guerrierri said.

And you can plan on seeing the pipe and sword around town for a while.

Guerrierri hopes to eventually expand the brand across the country but always keep the Youngstown store as the flagship.

“I think I’ll always be in Youngstown. This is just a great hub,” Guerrierri said. “You gotta be willing to take the risk. I’m willing to take the risk on Youngstown because it’s Youngstown.”

The shop is open by appointment.

Guerrierri is looking to hire people to help, especially students with YSU’s fashion department.

