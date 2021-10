TAMPA -- Jon Cooper said he wants the Tampa Bay Lightning to embrace their potential to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. "We've never shied away from that," the Lightning coach told NHL.com after practice at Amalie Arena on Monday. "We had it last year. Can you repeat? And we did. We know we're going to hear the three-peat noise. This group, it's just a veteran, focused, determined group of guys that knows exactly what they have to do."

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO