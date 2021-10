Television shows have been using the workplace as a source of comedy for decades, making audiences laugh at the humorously mundane characters and occurrences that often dominate their own nine-to-five jobs. From offices and retail stores to television studios and the White House, no workplace is off limits for the memorable jokes that keep viewers tuning in every week. And there's none more famously than "The Office," the NBC series that documented the frustrated employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in a hilarious mockumentary style. The hit series based on a beloved British comedy of the same name ran for nine seasons. It won countless accolades including Emmys, SAG Awards, a Golden Globe and even a Peabody Award. Rolling Stone went on to name it one of the 100 greatest television shows of all time. All 201 episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

