Doritos are about as classic as chips can get, and the brand is so popular it's often even brought in to handle the heavy lifting for other foods. Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos were one of the fast food chain's most popular product launches ever. 7-Eleven co-opted Doritos fame to make a glorified triangle-shaped fried cheese stick. And Lay's dumped Doritos Cool Ranch flavor on their potato chips to spice things up. (Not to mention other countries where Doritos have been integrated into Burger King burgers and Pizza Hut pizzas.)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO