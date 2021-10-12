Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders after email controversy

Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before joining the franchise contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

In a statement released Monday night, Gruden said, “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Gruden’s departure comes after The New York Times reported earlier in the evening that he frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL, the source familiar with the coach’s decision told the AP.

The controversy erupted Friday after The Wall Street Journal published a report detailing an email with racially insensitive language Gruden sent a decade ago that referenced DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association.

Other emails attributed to Gruden have also revealed the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language, the AP reported.

Gruden became head coach of the Raiders in 2018, and is only in year four of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the franchise, the Times reported.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

