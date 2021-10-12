Kalamazoo Co. panel moves ahead to reduce commission districts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County officials have moved forward with a plan to reorganize county commission districts, on Monday adopting a resolution in support of a new map.

The county Apportionment Commission is moving to decrease the number of county commissioners from 11 to nine. Panel members said the goal in redrawing lines was to keep municipalities whole.

Four of the five committee members voted yes on the resolution to submit the new map, with Scott McGraw, chair of the Republican Party of Kalamazoo County, being the only no vote.

The state said the Apportionment Commission must pass a resolution to formally submit the new map and district descriptions. The state Court of Appeals previously extended the deadline for the resolution from Oct. 12 to Nov. 15, the committee’s corporate counsel said, but the commission moved quickly regardless.

Most comments from the public were against the change. Current county commissioners also oppose it. An online public forum hosted by a community group to discuss the new maps is scheduled for Tuesday.

It will be another 10 years before the map can be redrawn.

