Police search for driver in South Philly hit-and-run that left bicyclist injured

WOODLAND (CBS13) – The driver behind a hit and run that occurred in Woodland on the evening of October 14 is still at large, said the Woodland Police Department. The incident happened at the intersection of East Gum Avenue and Thomas Street at around 7 p.m. during which the driver, still unidentified, hit a pedestrian before driving away.
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in Kensington. It happened on the 2700 block of Ruth Street shortly after midnight on Oct. 3. According to police, a 38-year-old man was...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck that hit a pedestrian and took off from the scene Thursday afternoon. Police say a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was in a center turn lane and hit by a pick-up truck in the 3800 block of West Chestnut. Investigators say the truck was turning out of a business parking lot, then struck a pedestrian around 4 p.m.
Officers were called to Clay Tuesday afternoon for a report of multiple fights; students had been evacuated earlier for a suspected gas leak. Investigation underway after man found dead in LaPorte County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Edgebrook Drive at...
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Fairfield, police said Tuesday night. According to the Fairfield Police Department, the collision happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of North Texas and Wisconsin streets. The bicyclist, an adult man, was declared dead...
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — The family of a South Jersey man needs your help to find the driver who hit him and took off. Thirty-two-year-old Shadid Fauntleroy was simply crossing the street at Route 130 and Drexel Avenue in Pennsauken when he was struck and killed.
DEFOREST, Wis. — Police are asking for help while looking for the driver of a car who hit a pedestrian Monday night. The pedestrian was brought to the hospital with life threatening injuries. According to police, a car hit the victims at the intersection of Trailside drive and West North...
Durham police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on N. Duke Street Wednesday. A man was walking his dog and crossing the street at the intersection of North Duke Street and West Markham Avenue when he was struck by a light colored sedan, police said in a release Friday. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m.
Buffalo police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a dark sedan, the driver of which caused a fatal accident Thursday night at Genesee Street and Rapin Place and fled the scene. Just before 9:30 p.m., a vehicle described as a dark four-door sedan that was westbound on Genesee hit...
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. According to police, the incident happened on Oct. 17, 2021, in the area of the 3700 block of Opelika Road. The victim was hospitalized with injuries, according to police. Police say at...
CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are searching for the driver of a semi-truck that struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning. Authorities were called to the intersection of 32nd Street Northeast and Kuemerle Avenue Northeast for a report of an accident in which a pedestrian was fatally hit by a truck around 1:09 a.m. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on North Avenue and French Street near Lindley Street in Bridgeport, police say. The crash happened near the Gulf Gas station Sunday just before 9 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was crossing North Avenue from the southside of the street...
Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of an accident that seriously injured a pedestrian in Riverside Thursday. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver, who was driving a white pickup truck. According to...
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are asking for help finding the suspect in a hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured in Lakeville, Minnesota. According to police, at about 5 a.m. Oct. 6, authorities responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and a car on Cedar Avenue near County Road 70. After the crash, the motorcyclist was thrown from their motorcycle and landed on Cedar Ave.
WINNSBORO,La(KTVE/KARD)–Authorities say on the morning of September 22, 2021, Winnsboro resident Telly McCall was hit while walking down Front street. The hit and run resulted in McCall having to have one of his arms amputated due to his injuries. Residents say McCall is known in the community for standing near...
Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a man was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Palm Springs Saturday night. Palm Beach County sheriff’s investigators say a man was crossing Kirk Road south of Lake Worth Road when he stepped into the path of a silver vehicle about 11 p.m..
