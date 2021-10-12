Police search for driver in South Philly hit-and-run that left bicyclist injured

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — The family of a South Jersey man needs your help to find the driver who hit him and took off. Thirty-two-year-old Shadid Fauntleroy was simply crossing the street at Route 130 and Drexel Avenue in Pennsauken when he was struck and killed. The man was trying to cross Route 130 when he was hit by a car that never stopped. The impact sent him flying into the air. Pennsauken police have released surveillance video showing the moments before a Camden County man was hit just after midnight Tuesday morning as he was trying to cross Route 130 southbound...

