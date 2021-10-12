CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rodrigo Blankenship has hip injury, misses PAT as Colts take 16-3 lead

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colts needed only 1:01 of the third quarter to pad their lead. They now lead 16-3. Michael Pittman caught a 42-yard pass...

