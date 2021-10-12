CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meijer inviting artists to submit work inspired by diverse outlooks and communities for special collection

 10 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Meijer is launching a special collection in stores across the Midwest in 2023 and is inviting artists to submit artwork inspired by diverse outlooks and communities for consideration.

“At Meijer, we want our products and business partners to reflect our communities, customers and team members,” said Peter Whitsett, Meijer Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing. “That’s what makes this collection so special. Our customers will see perspectives both similar to and different from their own reflected through art on products they can bring into their homes.”

Artists who live in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin are invited to submit art inspired by four cultural categories:

  • Black History Month
  • Women’s History Month
  • Pride Month
  • Hispanic Heritage Month

Artists can also submit locally-inspired art to be included in the collection. Meijer said it will then select artwork to be featured on products, including stationery and home decor, and sold in celebration of the following cultural events beginning in 2023

“We’re excited to support local artists by offering a platform for their work to reach thousands of customers and homes across the Midwest,” Meijer Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion Tim Williams said.

Sales from the collection will benefit nonprofit organizations. Selected artists will receive a monetary prize and partner with Meijer to identify nonprofits to benefit from the sales of the products.

Artists must submit their art for consideration by Nov. 7 here .

For more information on the Meijer supplier diversity program, click here .

