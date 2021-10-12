CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 7

 10 days ago

QCA high school football was back for another week of exciting games. This week saw scoreboards across the area light up and some area schools take home big wins. See the top performances of the week above and the scores and highlights below from this week’s Local Four Locker Room.

Iowa

MAC

North Scott 41, Clinton 7
Davenport North 34, Davenport Central 19
Pleasant Valley 31, Iowa City 14
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 43, Davenport West 0
Benton 23, Assumption 3
Bettendorf 1, Iowa City West 0 (Forfeit)
Central DeWitt 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 6

Other

Camanche 28, Northeast 14
Mediapolis 18, Durant 7
Mount Vernon 41, Maquoketa 7
West Liberty 35, Tipton 14
Wapello 48, Alburnett 12

Illinois

Western Big 6

Moline 27, Galesburg 0
Sterling 56, Rock Island 35
United Township 48, Alleman 7
Quincy 23, Geneseo 22

Other

Monmouth-Roseville 46, Riverdale 6
Or ion 30, Morrison 0
Rockridge 56, Sherrard 7
Annawan/Wethersfield 46, Stark County 6
Kewanee 56, Mendota 7
Fulton 24, Forreston 14
Princeton 47, St. Bede 20
Newman Central 43, Hall 0

Cheer Squad of the Night: Monmouth-Roseville Titans

Local 4 WHBF

Highlights, photos and postgame: Purdue 24, Iowa 7

Saturday’s 24-7 loss to Purdue was a disappointing result for the Hawkeyes, to say the least. A win would have put them in total control of the Big Ten West. They still sit in first place, but now have just a half game lead over Purdue and Minnesota going into their bye week. The offense […]
Local 4 sports top performances of the week

We had some outstanding local athletes make this weeks Local 4 sports top performances of the week. Our first local 4 sports top performer of the week is United Township’s running back Loren Arrington, who had three rushing touchdowns and 158 yards in UT’s dominating win over Alleman on Friday night 48-7. Our next top […]
