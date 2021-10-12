3 killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-65 in southern Indiana

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Three people are dead and another person was hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on with another vehicle on I-65 Monday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) Troopers were sent to a two vehicle crash on I-65 in southern Jackson County for a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2019 Jeep Compass, driven by Kaitlyn N. Schindler, 25, of Marysville, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 39 mile marker for an unknown reason. The Jeep then hit a gray 2015 Dodge Durango, driven by Chelsea Jo Boston, 26, of Columbus, head-on in the northbound lanes of I-65.

Schindler, Boston and Tapanga M. Eudy, 21, of Columbus, a back seat passenger in the Dodge, all died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, ISP reports. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. Their families have been notified.

A front seat passenger in the Dodge, Dai Von T. Coram, 25, of Columbus, was taken to a Louisville hospital in serious condition. ISP said Coram has since been released from the hospital.

It is unknown if alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash, but toxicology results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Northbound I-65 between the Crothersville and Uniontown exits was closed for roughly six hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

