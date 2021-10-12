3 killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-65 in southern Indiana
CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Three people are dead and another person was hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on with another vehicle on I-65 Monday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) Troopers were sent to a two vehicle crash on I-65 in southern Jackson County for a crash involving a wrong-way driver.
The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2019 Jeep Compass, driven by Kaitlyn N. Schindler, 25, of Marysville, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 39 mile marker for an unknown reason. The Jeep then hit a gray 2015 Dodge Durango, driven by Chelsea Jo Boston, 26, of Columbus, head-on in the northbound lanes of I-65.Coroner to hold press conference on Gabby Petito autopsy on Tuesday
Schindler, Boston and Tapanga M. Eudy, 21, of Columbus, a back seat passenger in the Dodge, all died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, ISP reports. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. Their families have been notified.
A front seat passenger in the Dodge, Dai Von T. Coram, 25, of Columbus, was taken to a Louisville hospital in serious condition. ISP said Coram has since been released from the hospital.
It is unknown if alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash, but toxicology results are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
Northbound I-65 between the Crothersville and Uniontown exits was closed for roughly six hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 10