Man In Custody After Exchanging Gunfire With Law Enforcement In Oakdale Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police exchanged gunfire with a man “in crisis” Monday afternoon at an Oakdale apartment building.

Police Chief Nick Newton says officers were called to the 900 block of Greenway Avenue North at about 2:40 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots. Officers spotted a broken third-floor window, and soon after began trying to negotiate with a 32-year-old man who was inside the unit.

Woodbury police and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were called in to assist, and at one point during the negotiations the man pointed a handgun out the window and fired at law enforcement. Officers fired back, but no one was struck or injured.

The man later appeared to be trying to jump from the window, but was soon talked out of it and taken into custody. He was treated at an area hospital for cuts to his hands and feet.

Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

