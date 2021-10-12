CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

UN deforestation scheme under scrutiny after Indonesia debacle

By Sam Reeves, with Lucie Godeau in Jakarta, GALIH, John SAEKI, Romeo GACAD
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PywTt_0cOKQE3T00
Protecting trees is key to meeting ambitious climate goals, with tropical rainforest loss accounting for about eight percent of annual carbon dioxide emissions, according to monitoring platform Global Forest Watch /AFP/File

The collapse of a $1-billion deal to curb Indonesian deforestation has highlighted the pitfalls of a UN-backed global initiative, which critics say has been ineffective and trampled on indigenous communities' rights.

Protecting trees is key to meeting ambitious climate goals, with tropical rainforest loss accounting for about eight percent of annual carbon dioxide emissions, according to monitoring platform Global Forest Watch.

"This is make or break for the global climate," said Frances Seymour, a forestry expert from US environmental think-tank the World Resources Institute.

A key tool in the fight has been the United Nations-backed REDD+ mechanism, a framework where public and private funds are paid to developing countries to curb emissions by reducing deforestation.

Hundreds of projects have sprung up worldwide under the initiative over the past decade and major donors include Norway, Germany and Britain.

Projects range from national-level schemes supported by foreign governments to smaller, private ones, which generate "carbon credits" to be sold to firms seeking to offset emissions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teMQa_0cOKQE3T00
Indonesia deforestation /AFP

But the initiative has been dogged by controversy, with environmentalists saying projects in some places, including Cambodia, Peru and the Democratic Republic of Congo have failed to involve local communities and deliver on promised benefits, in some cases leading to conflict.

Last month, Indonesia, home to the world's third-largest expanse of tropical forest, walked away from the $1-billion deal with Norway, having received only a tiny fraction of the money.

- Fundamentally flawed -

Globally deforestation has only escalated in recent years -- destruction of pristine rainforest was 12 percent higher in 2020 than the year before despite a global economic slowdown, according to Global Forest Watch.

Joe Eisen, executive director of Rainforest Foundation UK, said REDD+ is fundamentally flawed: "The architecture is wrong. It reduces forests down to their carbon values, rather than the intrinsic other values they have -- like the people and nature."

"Forests are so much more than the amount of carbon they absorb."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqLbA_0cOKQE3T00
Globally deforestation has only escalated in recent years -- destruction of pristine rainforest was 12 percent higher in 2020 than the year before despite a global economic slowdown, according to Global Forest Watch /AFP

For the initiative's detractors, the collapse of Indonesia's deal with Norway, which was agreed in 2010 in a bid to reduce the Asian nation's rampant deforestation, has underlined REDD+ weaknesses.

The agreement outlined steps Jakarta needed to take, including developing a strategy to combat forest loss and come up with a monitoring system with the bulk of the payment to be based on deforestation reduction results.

But changes "advanced more slowly than expected" and deforestation actually increased initially, according to a 2015 report by the Center for Global Development.

And while figures show forest loss slowed in Indonesia in the past five years, authorities say they did not receive the expected first payment of $56 million for this success.

Indonesian officials told the Jakarta Post they terminated the deal because Norway had shown "no goodwill" and set additional requirements such as documentation on how the cash would be spent.

But Norway's ministry of climate and environment told AFP they believed the "few issues that remained could have been resolved relatively quickly".

Environmentalists fear the unravelling of the agreement is a blow to Indonesia's climate efforts.

"Does this rejection of Indonesia's most prominent international partnership signal a lack of ambition to reach... emissions reductions goals?" said Greenpeace forests campaigner Kiki Taufik.

- Ancient forests lost forever -

According to Global Forest Watch, Indonesia in 2001 had 93.8 million hectares (230 million acres) of primary forest -- ancient forests which have largely not been disturbed by human activity -- an area about the size of Egypt.

By 2020, this figure had decreased by about 10 percent, meaning the archipelago lost virgin forest cover the size of Portugal.

Although the rate of forest loss has slowed since 2016, experts are sceptical the Norway deal played a substantial role, pointing to other factors, such as slower economic growth and higher rainfall.

Another major criticism of REDD+ is that schemes often fail to consider indigenous groups, whose lands and rights are often affected, or to properly compensate them for their role in protecting forests.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local communities were not consulted before projects began, leading to violence and bloodshed, according to a Rainforest Foundation UK report.

A report by NGO Fern found villagers in one Cambodian project said they had received little if any of the money for their work patrolling lands to help prevent trees being cut down.

"REDD+ has so far been pursued without really paying attention to (indigenous communities') rights," said Alain Frechette, from the Rights and Resources Initiative, which has studied some REDD+ schemes.

The Amazon Fund set up in 2008 to pay for curbing deforestation in Brazil, to which Norway contributed $1.2 billion, has been hailed as a REDD+ success by some.

Seymour said: "It was definitely a thumb on the scale in terms of getting international recognition and finance that solidified political support."

But deforestation has escalated sharply since President Jair Bolsonaro came to power and rolled back environmental policies.

Seymour -- who is also chair of the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions, which certifies national and provincial-scale credits under the mechanism -- says the system should not be dumped but overhauled to focus on large-scale initiatives.

Referring to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels, she said: "There's no way you can meet the Paris temperature targets without stopping tropical deforestation."

lgo-sr/lto

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cop26: Leaked documents reveal the countries lobbying UN to water down climate crisis response

Some of the world’s most polluting countries are attempting to water down a landmark UN climate report, according to a massive leak of documents. More than 30,000 files, obtained by Greenpeace UK’s investigative journalism unit, Unearthed, reveal Australia, China, Saudi Arabia and India are among the nations to have made submissions to a panel of scientists urging them to remove key phrases or downplay the need to switch away from fossil fuels. In one instance, major beef producers Brazil and Argentina are said to have disputed assertions that the world needs to reduce its meat consumption in order to tackle...
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

Deforestation Is a Crime

The world doesn’t agree on many things, but one of them is that global deforestation is a problem. If deforestation were a country, it would be the world’s third-largest source of climate-warming pollution, after the United States and China. (It would also be a terrible place to live—bulldozers everywhere and no shade to speak of.) Parts of the Amazon now emit more carbon pollution than they capture because of deforestation, a recent study found.
AGRICULTURE
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Countries Historically Responsible for the Climate Emergency

The U.S. — by some distance — is responsible for the largest share of CO2 emissions from 1850 through to the present day, according to analysis published Tuesday by research group Carbon Brief. The research comes less than a month before the start of a critically important U.N. climate summit,...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
WNMT AM 650

France donates COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria under COVAX scheme

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria has received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from the French government through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, a senior health official said on Thursday. Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the country also received 434,400 doses of Johnson and Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Homegrown Covid vaccines fill gap as UN Covax scheme misses target

Developing countries are increasingly turning to homegrown Covid vaccinations as the UN-backed Covax programme falls behind. While western countries roll out booster jabs to their own populations, Covax, which was set up by UN agencies, governments and donors to ensure fair access to Covid-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, has said it will miss its target to distribute 2bn doses globally by the end of this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheConversationAU

Glasgow showdown: Pacific Islands demand global leaders bring action, not excuses, to UN summit

The Pacific Islands are at the frontline of climate change. But as rising seas threaten their very existence, these tiny nation states will not be submerged without a fight. For decades this group has been the world’s moral conscience on climate change. Pacific leaders are not afraid to call out the climate policy failures of far bigger nations, including regional neighbour Australia. And they have a strong history of punching above their weight at United Nations climate talks – including at Paris, where they were credited with helping secure the first truly global climate agreement. The momentum is with Pacific island countries...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

India administers one billionth Covid jab

India administered its one billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday as it fights its way back from a devastating surge in cases that brought the health system close to collapse. "As Indian families recover from the recent devastating Covid-19 wave, for many this milestone means hope." - 279 days - Only China's government, which says it has given out more than 2.3 billion shots, has administered more doses than India.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenpeace#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Indonesian#The United Nations#Redd
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
AFP

Brazil, Colombia 'united' in defense of Amazon ahead of UN summit

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his Colombia counterpart Ivan Duque said on Tuesday they would head to the next UN climate summit "united" in defense of the Amazon. Brazil and Colombia account for 61 and six percent respectively of the Amazon, which spans 10 countries and territories.
AMERICAS
AFP

Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendencies

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is credited with leading Central Asia's most populous country out of isolation, but his appetite for change may be waning now that he has consolidated power. The 64-year-old is expected to sail past four token candidates on Sunday for a second five-year term in the ex-Soviet country whose neighbourhood includes a rising China, resurgent Russia and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Mirziyoyev's reforms -- including ending infamous forced labour in the cotton industry -- have been hailed both by long-suffering citizens and foreign observers. His hardline mentor and predecessor Islam Karimov, who died in 2016 after ruling for more than a quarter of a century, set a low bar, having gained a reputation for torturing opponents, including by boiling and freezing them.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
Norway
Country
Germany
WRBL News 3

Greenpeace chief warns of ‘greenwashing’ at UN climate talks

BERLIN (AP) — The head of environmental group Greenpeace on Thursday warned against efforts by countries and corporations at the forthcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow to “greenwash” their ongoing pollution of the planet. The summit hosted by Britain has been described as “ the world’s last best chance ” to prevent global warming from […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Bolsonaro welfare plan shakes Brazil markets, sparks resignations

A proposal by Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to dramatically increase welfare payments to the country's underprivileged groups a year ahead of elections shook markets Thursday and triggered resignations at the Ministry of Economy. Coming just a year before a presidential election in which Bolsonaro is widely expected to be defeated by Lula da Silva, the move was seen by several analysts as a pre-election sweetener.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Illegal immigration is destroying our country

Britain’s Home Office says more than 12,500 migrants have broken the law to get into the U.K. so far this year. Compare this to the nearly 200,000 migrants who have crossed the virtually nonexistent southern border just in July of this year. The count is estimated by the overwhelmed U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a name that is almost contradictory given the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce the law and secure the border. It helps that Britain has a natural channel separating it from the continent, while our border resembles Swiss cheese.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy