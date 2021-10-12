CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Golden Globes Will Be Awarded in 2022, Without an NBC Telecast

The Golden Globe Awards are still set to return in 2022, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be organizing the event without an NBC telecast. Variety reported the news, though it’s unclear what type of ceremony will be held for the embattled awards show, as its organizers plan to host the show despite the lack of NBC’s televised support.

“The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes ,” an unnamed source told Variety in a statement.

Per Variety, a letter went out to studios on Friday with an explanation of eligibility rules for the 79th Golden Globes, one that reportedly emphasized performances.

It’s unclear how much Hollywood talent will be eager to participate in the 2022 incarnation of the show: The Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under heavy criticism earlier in the year due to a Los Angeles Times report that revealed that the organization, which is composed of several dozen entertainment journalists, fostered a “culture of corruption,” engaged in self-dealing, and had a lack of diversity among its members. A variety of celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise, spoke out against the organization and Netflix said it would boycott the event in an open letter.

The HFPA has undergone several reforms after the Los Angeles Times’ report, such as adding 21 new members, banning its members from receiving gifts (including trips from studios and talent), and announcing new bylaws. Despite instituting new rules and eligibility, all of the org’s former members were readmitted to the organization after the reforms.

The future of the 2022 Golden Globe Awards was originally thrown into question in May when NBC, which was long the event’s official broadcast home, announced that it would not air the organization’s next ceremony.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement in May. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

