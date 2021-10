As the Toledo Walleye's 12th season gets underway, here are 10 tidbits on the history of professional hockey in Toledo. ■ Toledo is one of the most successful minor-league hockey cities. The 11 championship banners that hang from the rafters at the Huntington Center represent Toledo's rich pro hockey tradition dating back to the 1940s. Cups captured by the Mercurys, Blades, Goaldiggers, and Storm are recognized at the downtown arena. However, the last championship came in 1994 when the Storm won the Turner Cup.

