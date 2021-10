Alaska on Friday reported three deaths, 984 new virus cases and just over 200 COVID-positive patients hospitalized around the state. The three deaths reported by the state health department involved a Nome man in his 60s, an Anchorage woman in her 40s and a man from out of state who was initially diagnosed with the virus in Utqiagvik. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital also separately reported the death of a patient in their 40s, though it wasn’t immediately clear when that death would be reflected in state totals.

5 DAYS AGO