CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disney Is Making a Movie About the Creation of Disneyland

By Matt Singer
MIX 106
MIX 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s already “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but at this point we might want to add a second nickname: “The Most Mythologized Theme Park Ever.”. Disney+ already has a variety of programs about the creation of Disneyland and various other Disney parks available to stream, like Behind the Attraction and The Imagineering Story. They also have several of the vintage Disneyland television show episodes from the 1950s about the park’s development. Clearly, it’s something their audience has an appetite for. And now the streaming service is making a historical fiction film about “Walt Disney’s journey to building Disneyland.”

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Jon Favreau
Big Frog 104

One Of Showtimes Most Popular Shows Filming In Upstate New York, You Can Be In It

You literally could be in very close proximity of some major stars when you get cast to be in what is arguably Showtime's most popular show. If you couldn't tell by the picture above with Paul Giamatti, you could be in the show Billions when it films its sixth season. Luckily for you, if you want to be in it, it won't be all too far of a drive to be part of it either. You'll just have to head on over to the Lake George area of the state, Bolton Landing to be exact.
TV SERIES
MIX 106

Whatever Happened to Lalaine From ‘Lizzie McGuire’?

Is there any show from the golden age of Disney Channel that makes millennials more nostalgic than Lizzie McGuire? We submit there is not. And even though the planned revival was sadly scrapped due to Disney’s bizarre refusal to let Hilary Duff's Lizzie live like an actual 30-year-old, it got us wondering what some of our favorite forgotten Disney Channel alums are up to today — namely, Lalaine.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Visits Disneyland Ahead of Disney Night

Celebrities have been working hard and challenging themselves as they partnered up with some of the best professionals in the world to win that iconic Mirror Ball trophy for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. For this week’s themed dancing night, celebrities are visiting Disneyland to feel inspired for...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Movie#Disney World#Disneyland Park#Pineapple Express#Heffalump Movie#Abc#The Walt Disney Company#Green
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
KTLA

Disney Star Malachi Barton talks about his movie ‘Under Wraps’

Malachi Barton chatted about “Under Wraps,” which follows a group of young friends as they accidentally revive a mummy and must return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. “Under Wraps” Premieres Friday on the Disney Channel and Oct. 8 on Disney +. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on […]
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Disney+ Is Making a Disneyland Movie with Halloween Kills Director David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green is set to direct a film about the development of Disneyland and Walt Disney's involvement with the project, according to Deadline. This film will be coming straight to Disney+ and will also be produced by Cavalry Media. Cavalry Media and producer Jason Reed reportedly "spent a year developing the pitch before bringing it to Disney."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
IndieWire

‘Free Guy’ Rules at Home, but What’s New on VOD Is ‘Old’ (and ‘Old Henry’)

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) continued to dominate VOD charts over the weekend. Shawn Levy’s action comedy with Ryan Reynolds repeated as #1 for a second week at iTunes and Google Play (ranked by transactions) and Vudu (which calculates by revenue). Meantime, the highest grossing non-franchise domestic release in theaters since “1917” almost two years ago held the #6 position in theaters this weekend, despite its home availability and losing 1,050 theaters. Once again, both hands are washing each other to mutual benefit. A mere 14 titles charted across all three charts, which, continuing a recent trend, saw a broad consistency irrespective of...
TV & VIDEOS
dapsmagic.com

Saying Goodbye to The Disney Afternoon Live! – Thirty Years Ago at Disneyland

Nine months into 1991, Disneyland (the Original) was starting to look ahead to the holidays, as well as at the now seven month old Disney Afternoon Live! promotion that still occupied Afternoon Avenue in front of it’s a small world. On September 8 Baloo’s Dressing Room closed, and on November 10 everything else followed, with the exception of some of the attraction overlays. There was also one last burst of promotion with that KCAL 9 TV special promoting their own promotion on September 14. Kids were, after all, headed back to school anyway. But they could still visit their Disney Afternoon friends every day when they got home. On TV.
LIFESTYLE
Cinema Blend

Encanto: Release Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know About The Disney Movie

Every family can be ordinary, even when they're extraordinary. But what about a family where the ordinary is extraordinary? That's the basis for Disney's Encanto, the latest CG-animated movie from the Mouse House, which features the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz, Wilmer Valderrama, and Diane Guerrero, as well as the award-winning musical talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Premiering exclusively in theaters worldwide on November 24th, this vibrant and celebratory animated feature promises to be one of the most anticipated new films of the fall season.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Daily Commercial

What's the difference between Disneyland and Disney World theme parks?

Disney’s 50th anniversary is Oct. 1 and it is deemed the “World’s Most Magical Celebration.” The anniversary will be celebrated for 18 months at Disney theme parks in Florida and California. Disneyland and Disney World have been staples for family fun in America since the 1950s, but for some, it...
TRAVEL
OCRegister

At Disney World and Disneyland, the stores are now part of the show

Disney has found a new way to reduce wait times for its theme park guests. Visitors to the Walt Disney World Resort on its 50th anniversary this month experienced little to no wait on many attractions. Even Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which recently dropped its virtual queue in Florida, was less than an hour’s wait for much of the day.
TRAVEL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Disney Genie grants Disneyland’s wish for more control over crowds

Disneyland fans soon will be able to use the new Disney Genie service on the park’s official mobile app to create an automated itinerary for their day. You click to choose your preferences among several options, then Disney Genie tells you what to do, and when, for the rest of the day.
CELL PHONES
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy